NCERT Removes Chapters on Mughal Empire from Class 12 History Book, Kapil Mishra Says 'False History' Being Rectified

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has revised the syllabus for history textbooks of Class 12. Following the recent updates, NCERT has dropped some chapters on the Mughal empire. From the Class 12 History book - ‘Themes of Indian History-Part II,’ chapters related to ‘Kings and Chronicles; the Mughal Courts (C. 16th and 17th centuries)’ have been removed.

Following NCERT’s announcement, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kapil Mishra lauded the move. Mishra, in a tweet, said that the initiative will shine a light on the “truth” after alleging that “thieves” were being referred to as the Mughal rulers.

“It is a great decision to remove the false history of Mughals from NCERT. Thieves, pickpockets, and two-penny road raiders were called the Mughal Sultanate and the emperor of India. Akbar, Babar, Shahjahan, Aurangzeb are not in the history books, they are in the dustbin,” Mishra wrote.

In another tweet, Kapil Mishra stated that “false claims” of the Mughal empire are being rectified and in the next phase their “truth” will be revealed.

— Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) April 4, 2023

The recent change in textbooks will apply to all schools that follow the NCERT syllabus across the country. According to NCERT, all the changes will be applicable from the new academic session 2003-04. The council also plans to remove a few poems and paragraphs from the Hindi textbooks.

Apart from the History and Hindi textbooks, NCERT has also revised the class 12 civics textbook. Two chapters titled – ‘American Hegemony in World Politics’ and ‘The Cold War Era’ has also been removed from the syllabus.

Along with class 12, NCERT has also made a few changes in Class 10 and 11 books. Chapters such as ‘Democracy and Diversity,’ ‘Challenges of Democracy’ and ‘Popular Struggles and Movements,’ have been removed from the Class 10 - Democratic Politics-2 textbook. Whereas chapters like ‘Central Islamic Lands,’ ‘Industrial Revolution’ and ‘Clash of Cultures’ and have been dropped from the Class 11 textbook titled - Themes in World History.

