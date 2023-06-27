NCET 2023 Applications Open For ITEP Admissions, Check Schedule Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) recently announced that the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2023 would be held for admission to 4-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) at certain central and state universities and institutions of higher learning including IITs, NITs, RIEs, and government institutions.

The application deadline for the NCET 2023 is July 19 at the official website – ncet.samarth.ac.in. The exam schedule, admit card issue date and other details will be published subsequently.

According to an official announcement put out, “The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the National Common Entrance Test [NCET]-2023 in 178 cities and 13 mediums across India in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for the Academic Session 2023-24."

The NCET 2023 will be administered in English along with 12 additional regional languages, which encompass Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

NCET 2023 ITEP admission: Important dates

Event Date Online Submission of Application Form 26 June to 19 July 2023 (Up to 11:30 P.M.) Last date of successful payment of application fee 19 July 2023 Correction in Application Information 20 July to 21 July 2023 Announcement of the City of Examination To Be Announced Later Issuing of Admit Cards 3 days before the date of the Examination Date of Examination To Be Announced Later Publishing of Recorded Responses and Answer Keys To Be Announced Later

There will be a total of 160 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) on the NCET 2023 question paper, and every question will be of an objective type. The paper will be divided into four sections: part one will focus on languages, section two will cover subject-specific material, section three will be a general test, and section four will focus on teaching aptitude. The test will be conducted in two sessions over the course of several days.

Candidates with queries or any issues regarding the NCET 2023 application process should contact the NTA by phone at 011 - 40759000 or 011 - 69227700 or send an email detailing the issue to ncet@nta.ac.in.