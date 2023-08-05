NCET 2023 Exam City Intimation Slip Released On ncet.nta.nic.in; How To Download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam city intimation slip for the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2023. Candidates who are scheduled to take the exam can access this slip on the official website, ncet.nta.nic.in. The NCET serves as a nationwide entrance examination for admission into the four-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) offered by various central and state universities, as well as prestigious institutions like IITs, NITs, RIEs, and government colleges. The examination is set to take place on August 9, with an estimated 16,000 candidates expected to participate.

To accommodate the diverse range of subjects, a unique date sheet has been tailored for each candidate, outlining the examination date and city. According to the official notification, NTA said, “In view of a large number of Subjects, the unique date sheet to every individual candidate has been created. Accordingly, an Advance Intimation Slip for Examination City to all candidates with the date of Examination and City of Examination is being issued."

It is important to note that this document does not serve as an admit card. “The Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for NCET 2023. This is advance information for the allotment of the city where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The Admit Card of NCET 2023 shall be issued later,” added NTA.

NCET 2023 Exam City Intimation Slip: How To Download

To access the NCET 2023 exam city slip, applicants are required to log in using their application number and date of birth through the official portal. Follow the steps mentioned below:

STWP 1: Navigate to the official website:ncet.samarth.ac.in

STEP 2: Click on the “candidate login" tab.

STEP 3: Enter your application number, password, and security pin.

STEP 4: Once submitted, the exam city slip will be displayed on your screen.

STEP 5: Download the slip and ensure to keep a printed copy for your records and future reference.

It is of utmost importance that candidates meticulously review all the instructions furnished within the exam city slip. In case any problems arise while attempting to download the city intimation slip or the admit card, candidates can reach out to the NTA via phone at 011-40759000 or communicate through email atncet@nta.ac.in. For further updates, participants are advised to keep a check on the official website.