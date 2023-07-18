NCET 2023: NTA Extends Last Date to Submit Application Form at ncet.samarth.ac.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the deadline for National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2023 registration. Candidates may submit their application for NTA NCET 2023 on or before July 25 at ncet.samarth.ac.in. Following successful application, candidates will be able to review and make corrections to their NTA NCET 2023 application forms on July 26 and July 27.

NTA has emphasised that candidates are strictly prohibited from submitting multiple application forms. Any candidate found with more than one Application Number, even if discovered at a later stage, will be treated as engaging in unfair means (UFM), and strict action will be taken against them. “The candidates are not allowed to fill more than one Application Form. Any candidate with more than one Application Number will be treated as UFM (Unfair Means), even if found at a later stage, and strict action will be taken against that Candidate,” reads the official notice.

NCET is conducted for admission to the four-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) in various central and state universities, as well as other institutions, including IITs, NITs, RIEs, and government colleges for the academic session 2023-24.

NCET 2023: Eligibility criteria

Educational Qualification: To be eligible for the NTA NCET 2023 examination, candidates must have successfully passed their class 12 or equivalent examination from a recognized board. Appearing candidates may also apply. If a candidate is granted a seat, they must also meet any age criteria set by the institution. Participants should refer to the website of the institute they wish to apply to for specific eligibility criteria.

NCET 2023: How to Apply

Step 1 - Go to the official website

Step 2 - Click on the application link on the homepage

Step 3 - Register yourself

Step 4 - Fill in the form

Step 5 - Submit

NCET 2023: Exam Pattern

NTA will conduct the computer-based NCET 2023 in 13 different languages. The exam will feature multiple-choice questions, divided into four sections. For Section 1, candidates are required to choose two languages from a selection of 33 different languages. Each chosen language will have 20 questions. Section 2 will cover domain-specific subjects, and the participants will need to choose three subjects from a pool of 26. Each subject will contain 25 questions. While section 3 will be a general test consisting of 25 questions. Section 4 will feature 20 questions focusing on the teaching aptitude of the candidates. All questions in each section are mandatory.