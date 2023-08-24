NCF Mandates Two Indian Languages for Classes 9-10 and One for Grades 11-12

In line with the final National Curriculum Framework (NCF) recently released by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), a fresh approach to language learning will be adopted for students in Classes 9 and 10, as well as Classes 11 and 12. This framework, revealed by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, emphasises the importance of multilingualism and the study of native Indian languages.

The revised NCF requires students in Classes 9 and 10 to undertake the study of three languages, of which at least two must be of native Indian origin. Students in Classes 11 and 12 will be focusing on studying two languages, one of which is native Indian. According to The Indian Express, the modification is the result of considerable feedback from around 4,000 organisations over a three-month period.

The framework also sets the goal of achieving a “literary level" of linguistic competency in at least one Indian language. This shift from current practice sees CBSE students in Classes 9 and 10 studying two languages, while those in Classes 11 and 12 studying only one. However, several state boards require the addition of a regional language till Class 10, for instance, Marathi in Maharashtra and Bengali in West Bengal.

The NCF’s requirement that students take Board examinations at least twice in a school year is one of its key amendments. The final score will be based on the best performance. The new system attempts to reduce the stress associated with tests, which is a step towards encouraging true learning. Assessment and testing systems are being revamped at all educational levels, with an emphasis on minimising stress during Board examinations.

The formation of the NCF was overseen by a national steering group chaired by former Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), K. Kasturirangan. It provides the framework for the creation of new textbooks for Grades 3 through 12 that fall within the authority of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. While the NCERT has previously issued textbooks for Classes 1 and 2, the NCF lays the ground for a major revamp of language instruction and evaluation practices in India.