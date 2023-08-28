NCPCR Issues Notice to Rajasthan Govt School for Having One Teacher for Classes 6 to 12

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has issued notice to Rajasthan Government over its violation of Right To Education Act. The chairperson of NCPCR, Priyank Kanoongo posted on his social media, a video of Suvada Government Higher Secondary School of Ramsar Block. As mentioned in the post of the NCPCR’s Chief, the school is located on the India-Pakistan border in Barmer district of Rajasthan.

In the 15 second video shared by chairperson of NCPCR, the condition of the school seems pathetic. Students are forced to study under sheds. Kanoongo in his post brings in notice that in the Suvada Government Higher Secondary School of Ramsar Block only one teacher is imparting knowledge to students from classes 6 to 12. In the video, a female teacher with some hundred students are standing aside while NCPCR Chief is inspecting the education institution.

Moreover under the sheds, students have to sit on the ground that is covered with sand. In the video, a classroom has a folded mat which is set aside while students sit on the ground.

यह छप्पर बच्चों का स्कूल है, राजस्थान के बाड़मेर ज़िले में भारत पाकिस्तान की सीमा पर स्थित रामसर ब्लॉक के सुवाडा राजकीय उच्चतर माध्यमिक विद्यालय की ये तस्वीर बच्चों की दुर्दशा बयान करने के लिए काफ़ी है।इस स्कूल में कक्षा 6 से 12 तक के लिए केवल एक शिक्षक है, शिक्षा का अधिकार… pic.twitter.com/skGxzZElNy— प्रियंक कानूनगो Priyank Kanoongo (@KanoongoPriyank) August 25, 2023

Users of microblogging site, X have shared their opinions on the viral video shared by NCPCR chief. A user wrote, “It is better to make it a place for animals." Another user tagged Rashtrapati Bhavan’s X (former Twitter) account to get these schools and colleges repaired and money of the people doesnt grow on trees."(Sic)

Meanwhile, a video from Neha Public School from Muzaffarnagar went viral on social media. In the video, a teacher had asked students to beat a student who has reportedly not completed his homework. The teacher of the class also made some remarks on the punished student which she later called “tampered with" and also apologised for act in the classroom. The Muzaffarnagar police has booked the teacher after complaint of the boy’s family, under IPC sections 323 and 504 — both non-cognizable offences. Such offences are bailable and do not lead to immediate arrest, and require a warrant.