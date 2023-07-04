NEET 2023: Delhi Police Arrests 4 AIIMS Students Involved in Duping Medical Exam Aspirants

The Delhi Police has arrested 4 medical students from AIIMS on the charge of duping tests for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2023. These arrested students allegedly took Rs 7 lakh from NEET aspirants who then mask their identity and appeared for the medical entrance examination. As reported by police, the arrested students took the medical entrance examination in lieu of money from aspirants.

The head of the gang was Naresh Bishroi, a second year medical student from AIIMS. In a report by Outlook, Naresh offered money to the students of the institution to join his gang. He allegedly asked the first-year medical students to appear for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for his clients who then paid Naresh Bishroi a sum of Rs 7 lakh.

Sanju Yadav, Mahavir, Jitendra, and Naresh Bishroi were all taken into custody by the Delhi police. According to reports, Sanju Yadav, a first-year Radiology student at AIIMS Delhi, was caught taking an admission exam for a client. According to reports, AIIMS Delhi students Mahavir and Jitendra were detained in Nagpur. The police have also seized their phones and laptops in order to investigate the crime.

During the course of the investigation, Bishroi allegedly admitted to acquiring Rs 7 lakh from the examiners for fabrications. Police are still conducting an investigation to see whether there are any further students associated with this scam. Fraudulent activities during the NEET are not new. Last year as well, the Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI) burst a similar racket. Eight persons were booked in the NEET 2022 racket.

As per the investigation, it appeared that NEET 2022 Racket was an inter-state scandal with suspected links in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Maharashtra. As informed by the bureau, these exam solvers asked clients to share their log in details and passwords with them to download their admit cards. These exam solvers morphed NEET aspirants’ admit cards. The photo of the person who was to take the exam in place of the student would get their photo imposed in place of that of the student.

Going by their plan, when the imposer reached the exam hall, staff would only check their admit card and match with the face of the person and hence they would easily get inside the exam hall. To ensure one seat in medical colleges or to get enough marks in NEET, the gang members would demand at least Rs 20 lakh. Of these about Rs 4-5 lakh would be given to medical college students or coaching institute experts who would disguise as a student and write the exam, the investigation revealed.