NEET 2023 Rank 18 Dev Bhatia Aspires to be a Neurosurgeon, Says One Needs to 'Stay Focused'

A native of Ahmedabad, Dev Bhatia has secured the All India Rank 18 in the recently released NEET 2023 results. It was a stringent study regimen that helped him score 715 out of 720. “I put in about 7-8 hours every day on self-study to ensure thorough coverage of all crucial topics," he said. The son of a Chartered Accountant, and a Vastu Shastra specialist, his dedication to consistency and discipline, together with access to a wide range of resources and professional advice, were the key to his success.

To manage stress and stay motivated during my NEET preparation, Dev followed a few strategies. “Maintain a well-balanced routine with adequate rest and exercise. Break down study sessions into smaller, manageable tasks. Stay focused on the end goal, reminding oneself of the passion for the medical field and the potential to make a difference," he told News18.com.

Dev encourages aspirants to adopt a strict practice schedule to increase their chances of attaining success. Dev’s NEET journey was significantly aided by the sample papers and mock tests offered by Aakash BYJU’S Digital. “Balancing NEET preparation with school studies required effective time management. I prioritised my tasks by allocating specific hours for NEET preparation alongside regular schoolwork. I created a study schedule that accounted for both, ensuring that I devote ample time to each area," he said.

Dev also credits his enthusiasm for the medical sector and his continuous commitment to his ultimate goal of serving as a constant source of encouragement during his NEET preparation. He envisions a future for himself as a neurosurgeon, as he is drawn to the intricacies of the human brain. “One of my prospective career aspirations is to become a neurosurgeon. I’ve always found the brain to be a fascinating organ, with all its complexities and intricacies and the way it helps the rest of the body parts coordinate with each other," he adds. Dev scored 96.8 per cent in his CBSE 12th result and 97 per cent in his 10th grade.