NEET UG 2023 Result LIVE: NTA Likely to Release Result Today, Know Websites to Check

of the unique id numbers mentioned on the hall ticket will be needed to check scores. Students also need to match their scorecard with their admit card to ensure details such as the exam centre and other details are mentioned correctly.

It will also be providing the All India Rank (AIR) to the Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India. The counseling process for selected candidates who clear the exam will be handled by the Ministry of Health.

This year NEET UG exam was conducted on May 7, 2023, at various exam centres across the country. The provisional answer key was released on June 4 and the last date to raise objections against the answer key was till June 6, 2023.

Those who clear NEET will be eligible to seek admission to undergraduate courses in medical and dental courses as well as in nursing and Ayush. Counseling for Ayush courses will be held separately.

Students need to obtain at least a 50 percentile score to be considered a pass. For candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes, the minimum mark is 40 percentile. For candidates with benchmark disabilities, the minimum marks will be at the 45 percentile in the case of the general category and the 40 percentile in the case of the SC, ST, and OBC candidates. The counselling procedure will be conducted in multiple stages to allocate 15 per cent of All India Quota (AIQ) seats and 85 per cent of state quota seats for admissions into various medical courses.