NEET UG 2023 Result LIVE: NTA Likely to Release Result Today, Know Websites to Check

Live now
Curated By: Damini Solanki
Last Updated: June 13, 2023, 10:19 IST
New Delhi, India
NEET UG 2023 Result LIVE: National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to declare the result of the medical entrance exam, NEET UG 2023, and NEET UG final answer key today. However, the date and time of the release of the result and final answer key have not been shared by the agency yet. Over 20 lakh candidates took the exam this year. Once out, the NEET result 2023 will be released at neet.nta.nic.in.
The Agency will also release the category-wise cut-off marks, percentile ranks, and names of all India toppers and merit list. Students need to keep their NEET admit card handy to check their results. The roll number Read More
Key EventsKey Events
Those who clear NEET will be eligible to seek admission to undergraduate courses in medical and dental courses as well as in nursing and Ayush. Counseling for Ayush courses will be held separately.
Over 20 lakh candidates took the exam this year. As per reports, NEET UG 2023 Result is expected to be released today at 3 PM. Once out, the the result will be released at neet.nta.nic.in.
When reviewing the results, students should verify the following information:
1. Personal details, including the candidate’s name and the names of their guardians.
2. Exam centre name.
3. Exam date and venue.
4. Correct spelling of all details.
5. Accurate calculation of marks.
6. Roll number.
7. Correct spelling of the student’s name.
8. Verification of correct answers.
9. Test booklet code and number.
10. Mother’s name.
11. Father’s name.
Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)- mcc.nic.in
AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC)- aaccc.gov.in
The counselling procedure will be conducted in multiple stages to allocate 15 per cent of All India Quota (AIQ) seats and 85 per cent of state quota seats for admissions into various medical courses.
Students need to keep their NEET admit card handy to check their results. The roll number of the unique id numbers mentioned on the hall ticket, date of birth and password will be needed to check scores.
Students need to obtain at least a 50 percentile score to be considered pass. For candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes, the minimum mark is 40 percentile. For candidates with benchmark disabilities, the minimum marks will be at the 45 percentile in the case of the general category and the 40 percentile in the case of the SC, ST, and OBC candidates.
Step 1: Go to neet.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Look for the result link on the homepage or in the latest updates section.
Step 3: Click on the result link to proceed.
Step 4: Enter your login credentials
Step 5: Submit it to access your NEET 2023 result.
– neet.nta.nic.in – nta.ac.in – ntaresults.nic.in
National Testing Agency (NTA) will likely declare the result of the medical entrance exam, NEET UG 2023, and NEET UG final answer key today. However, the date and time of the release of the result and final answer key have not been shared by the agency yet.
It will also be providing the All India Rank (AIR) to the Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India. The counseling process for selected candidates who clear the exam will be handled by the Ministry of Health.
This year NEET UG exam was conducted on May 7, 2023, at various exam centres across the country. The provisional answer key was released on June 4 and the last date to raise objections against the answer key was till June 6, 2023.
Those who clear NEET will be eligible to seek admission to undergraduate courses in medical and dental courses as well as in nursing and Ayush. Counseling for Ayush courses will be held separately.
Students need to obtain at least a 50 percentile score to be considered a pass. For candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes, the minimum mark is 40 percentile. For candidates with benchmark disabilities, the minimum marks will be at the 45 percentile in the case of the general category and the 40 percentile in the case of the SC, ST, and OBC candidates. The counselling procedure will be conducted in multiple stages to allocate 15 per cent of All India Quota (AIQ) seats and 85 per cent of state quota seats for admissions into various medical courses.