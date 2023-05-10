NEET Aspirant Dies After Falling from Building in Kota Day After Appearing in Exam, Suicide Suspected

A 22-year-old NEET aspirant from Bengaluru died after falling from the 10th floor of a multi-storey building in Kota in Rajasthan, police said on Tuesday, suspecting it to be a case of suicide.

Mohammed Nasid died on the spot around 11 pm on Monday. The body has been kept at the MBS hospital mortuary and a postmortem examination will be done after his parents arrive from Bengaluru, Vigyan Nagar police station Circle Inspector Devesh Bhardwaj said.

Nasid had appeared for the NEET-UG 2023 at a centre in Jaipur on Sunday and returned to Kota the next day. He had been preparing for the medical entrance test at a coaching institute in Kota for the last one year.

Nasid lived with his friends in the multi-storey building and his roommates were not present when the incident occurred, Bhardwaj said.

His roommate Sujeet claimed to have seen CCTV footage of Nasid rushing out of a room, seemingly in anger, and jumping over the railing to his death.

Sujeet said he had gone for a haircut with Nasid’s other roommates when the incident happened. Nasid told them he had a headache and stayed back in the flat.

Sujeet also said Nasid was probably upset over his performance at the NEET exam, adding this was not his first attempt at the entrance test.

Over 2.25 lakh students were registered with various coaching institutes in Kota in the ongoing academic secession to crack the entrance exams in medical and engineering collages.

It was the sixth incident of suspected suicide by a coaching student in Kota so far this year, while at least 15 coaching students had died by suicide in the city in 2022.

In February, NEET aspirant Ishanshu Bhattacharya (20), a resident of Dhupguri in Jalpaiguri district in West Bengal, had died after accidentally falling from the sixth floor of a hostel building in Jawahar Nagar police station area.

In January, a 17-year-old JEE Mains aspirant from Maharashtra’s Chikhli, a class 12 student, suffered critical injuries after allegedly falling from the balcony of his hostel.

If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

