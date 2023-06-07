NEET Aspirant Found Dead in PG in Kota

An 18-year-old NEET aspirant from West Bengal, preparing for the medical entrance test here at a coaching institute, died on Wednesday morning after being found unconscious in his PG room, police said. The student was rushed to MBS hospital by the PG owner after he was found unconscious on Wednesday morning, but was declared brought dead by doctors, circle officer of Mahaveer Nagar area DSP Harshraj said.

The reason behind his death is yet to be investigated, he said.

The deceased student, Paritosh Koheri, shared his room with another student, the DSP said.

On Wednesday morning, the roommate had gone to the market and when he returned to the room after around 20-25 minutes, he found Paritosh lying unconscious at the doorstep of the room, he said.

The officer added that the body was sent for postmortem after the arrival of his family members.

The student had been living in PG for around four months and was admitted to a coaching institute to crack the medical entrance, the DSP added. Paritosh’s roommate said he also took online lessons, sub-inspector at Mahaveer Nagar Police Station Awadesh Singh said.

Though the reason for the student’s death was not immediately clear, there has been a spate of suspected suicide deaths since the NEET-UG 2023 was held on May 7. Five such suicide cases have been reported in May, while there have been 10 cases in total since the beginning of the year.