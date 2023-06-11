NEET Aspirant Moves Court Against Invigilator For Dropping Tea On OMR Sheet

The National Testing Agency (NTA) successfully conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2023 on May 7. A total of 20,87,449 students appeared for the NEET this year, with a 97.7 per cent attendance rate. Disha Sharma, a medical aspirant, who hoped to become a doctor in the future, left the NEET UG hall worried and sad. She later filed a complaint in the Rajasthan High Court accusing the exam invigilator of shattering her dream, as per reports. In her lawsuit, Disha filed that tea from the invigilator’s hand fell on her Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheet. She was subsequently denied additional time to complete the exam as well.

The NEET UG 2023 was held at 499 centres in the country as well as 14 centres abroad. The 18-year-old medical student from Rajasthan’s Bassi town appeared for the NEET UG 2023 at Vivek Techno School in Jaipur. The entrance exam was scheduled to begin at 2 PM. She reached the exam hall well before time and was ready to sit for the test. As the exam began and students were glued to their question paper, the invigilator, who was walking around the hall accidentally dropped tea on Disha’s answer sheet.

When Disha tried to wipe the tea off, she unintentionally rubbed out her answers on the OMR sheet, which caused her to become frightened and unsure of what to do next. The examiner then told her to rewrite her responses.

As the time was up to submit the answer papers, the invigilator pulled the OMR pages out of her hand when she requested only five minutes extra time, she claimed. Due to the total chaos, a total of 17 questions were reportedly missed by Disha.

Soon after the exam, the young girl went and complained to the principal of the Vivek Techno School, but he did not respond nor took any action. Disha was then forced to move the Rajasthan High Court against the invigilator and filed a petition.

The divisional bench of Justices MM Srivastava and Anil Upman has called for Disha’s original OMR sheet. CCTV footage from the exam centre and other important details have been sought by the court. Reports state that the principal of the school has been ordered to be present in court on July 4.