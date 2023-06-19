CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :NIRF Ranking 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th ResultJAC Class 8th Result
Home » education-career » NEET Favours Urban Students, Says Former AIADMK Leader O Panneerselvam, Demands Scrapping
1-MIN READ

NEET Favours Urban Students, Says Former AIADMK Leader O Panneerselvam, Demands Scrapping

Published By: Suramya Sunilraj

IANS

Last Updated: June 19, 2023, 15:16 IST

Chennai, India

OPS also called upon the Tamil Nadu CM, M.K Stalin to put pressure on the central government to do away with the NEET (Representative Image)

OPS also called upon the Tamil Nadu CM, M.K Stalin to put pressure on the central government to do away with the NEET (Representative Image)

According to OPS, NEET favoured those who had studied in CBSE Board, resulting in students from rural regions being denied admission to medical schools

AIADMK expelled leader and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, O. Panneerselvam (OPS) said that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) favoured urban students and should be scrapped.

He said the exam favoured those who had studied in the CBSE stream which has led to the students from rural areas losing out to join medical colleges.

He called upon the Centre to scrap this examination. The former Chief Minister charged that this exam was primarily an exam designed for affluent students.

OPS cited interviews of NEET toppers who had told media persons that they had attended coaching classes and that the National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT) syllabus was enough to crack the examination. He said that except for one, all the toppers had attended coaching classes for NEET which was not affordable for the rural students.

The former Chief Minister said that 75 per cent of the student community of Tamil Nadu were from rural backgrounds and studying in the state government syllabus. He said that this was creating a major discrepancy between students from affluent and urban backgrounds and rural students who were poor and marginalised.

The expelled AIADMK leader also called upon the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin to put pressure on the central government to do away with the NEET. He also said that it was the Congress government in 2011 that laid the foundation stone for NEET and added that the DMK was very much part of that government.

OPS said that the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, the late J. Jayalalithaa had vehemently opposed NEET and had said that the students from the rural background would suffer if it was implemented.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)
Tags:
  1. Education News
  2. neet
first published:June 19, 2023, 15:16 IST
last updated:June 19, 2023, 15:16 IST