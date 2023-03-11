NEET MDS 2023 Result Declared at natboard.edu.in, Steps to Check Scorecards

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has issued the result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS). Candidates who appeared for the dental entrance exam can check and download the NEET MDS 2023 result on the official website at natboard.edu.in.

The NEET MDS 2023 exam was conducted on March 1 in a CBT mode. It was held for students seeking admission to various Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) courses of the admission session 2023-24. “Individual scorecard of the candidates who appeared in NEET MDS 2023 can be downloaded from the NEET-MDS website https://nbe.edu.in/ on/after 20th March, 2023,” read the official notice.

NEET MDS Results 2023: How To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: Click on the link provided for “Result of NEET-MDS 2023”

Step 3: An official notice will open on the screen displaying the NEET MDS 2023 result.

Step 4: Then click on the link that reads – ‘Click here to view the result of NEET MDS 2023’ given in the notification.

Step 5: The NEET MDS scorecard will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check, download, and save the NEET MDS result.

Step 7: Keep a hard copy of the result for future reference.

It is important to note that the merit position for 50 per cent of All India Quota (AIQ) seats will be declared separately. The final merit list or category-wise merit list for state quota seats will be generated by the states/UT as per their qualifying or eligibility criteria, applicable guidelines or regulations, and reservation policy.

This year, there are as many as 76 examination centers were created throughout the country for NEET MDS 2023 exam. It is a computer-based test consisting of two parts. Part A carries 100 questions and part B consists of 140 questions. As the results are declared, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) will begin the NEET MDS 2023 counselling on behalf of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

