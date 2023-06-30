NEET PG 2023: Admission Committee Extends Registration For Counselling Till July 6 At medadmgujarat.org

Since the results for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate is released, authorities have started the registration process for counselling round one. In Gujarat, the Admission Committee for Professional Post Graduate Medical Courses have extended the registration process till July 7. Candidates are requested to apply on the official website, medadmgujarat.org.

On July 7, candidates can purchase pins for online registration until 2:00 pm and may finish registration and upload documents until 5:00 pm. The admissions committee announced on its website that the dates for document verification and the submission of photocopies of documents at the Help Centre have been extended until noon on July 8, 2023.

Gujarat NEET PG Counselling 2023: How to register

Candidates can register for the Gujarat NEET PG counselling for the academic year 2023 by following the instructions provided below.

Step 1: Go to the Gujarat ACPPGMEC’s official website at medadmgujarat.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, choose the link for PG Medical/Dental Admission.

Step 3: Purchase a PIN after paying the applicable fees.

Step 4: Select “New Candidate Registration" and enter the required credentials in the field provided.

Step 5: Fill out the registration form with all of your personal and academic details.

Step 6: Finally, submit your information and print the registration confirmation page for future reference.

According to information provided on the official website, candidates who completed class 10 and 12 at a school in Gujarat—aside from those who have enrolled in a class 10 programme outside of Gujarat—can apply for Gujarat NEET PG counselling beginning. This provision is not applicable to children of defence personnel or IAS, IPS, or IRS officers, although they must still provide domicile certificates.

NEET PG Gujarat Registration: Documents Required

-All MBBS/ BDS attempt wise Marksheets

-NEET UG Marks sheet

-Internship completion certificate

-Proof of birthplace and date of birth

-Domicile certificate

-Candidates born outside Gujarat (Children of defence personnel and IAS/IPS/IRS officers, etc.)

-Category certificate (If applicable)

-For local candidate of Ahmedabad: Certificate of the local candidate from the Dean of Smt. NHL Municipal Medical College, Ahmedabad.

-For local candidate of Surat: Certificate of local candidate from the Dean of Surat Municipal Institute of Medical Education and Research, Surat.

-OCI card issued by a competent authority of the Central Government of India (For NRI Quota admission).

-Physical fitness certificate