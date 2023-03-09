NEET PG 2023 Answer Key to be out Soon at natboard.edu.in, Know how to Download

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Post Graduate (NEET PG) 2023 answer key soon. Once it is released, candidates can check and download their NEET PG 2023 answer key from the official website at natboard.edu.in. Through this NEET PG 2023 answer key, candidates who appeared for the entrance test can check their probable scores.

The NEET PG 2023 exam was conducted on March 5 at various centres across the country. It was held in a single shift from 9 am to 12 pm. This year, more than 2.9 lakh candidates appeared for the NEET PG exam. As per the schedule, the result will be released on March 31.

Candidates should keep in mind that the NEET PG 2023 provisional answer key will be declared first. So far, there is no official confirmation on its release. Following that the result and final answer key will be announced later based on the objections raised by candidates.

Once the NEET PG 2023 answer key is out, the objection-raising window will be activated. During this time, candidates will be able to raise objections against the answer key by paying a fee. They will need to upload or attach proof challenging the NEET PG 2023 answer key.

NEET PG 2023 Answer Key: Steps to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the NEET PG 2023 Answer Key link available on the home page

Step 3: The NEET PG 2023 Answer Key will appear in PDF format.

Step 4: Check, save and download the PDF file

Step 5: Keep a hard copy of the file for future reference.

The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate is a qualifying and ranking exam in India for candidates seeking admission to various postgraduate Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Surgery (MS), and diploma programmes in the country’s government or private medical colleges. This entrance exam is administered by the National Board of Examinations, while the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) is in charge of the counselling and seat allocation process.

Read all the Latest Education News here