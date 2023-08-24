NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Choice Locking Process for Round 2 Begins at mcc.nic.in

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started the choice-locking process for Round 2 of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test—Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2023 today, August 24. According to the revised schedule, the NEET PG 2023 choice locking process will end by 11:55 PM. Students who have registered for the NEET PG Counselling 2023 can lock their preferences via the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Soon after the NEET PG choice locking process ends, the Round 2 seat allotment process will commence on August 25 and conclude on August 27. MCC will release the NEET PG 2023 Round 2 seat allotment result on August 28. It will be based on the candidates’ choices, seat availability, and other important factors. MCC ended the online registration process for NEET PG Counselling 2023 for Round 2 on August 22.

NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 2: How to Fill and Lock Choice

Step 1: Go to the official website of MCC atmcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the NEET PG Counselling 2023 registration link.

Step 3: Candidates need to log in using their NEET PG roll number and password.

Step 4: After logging in, click on the link provided to enter the allotment choices.

Step 5: To complete the process, enter the preferred course/subject as well as the college of choice.

Step 6: Once the above process is done, lock the choices.

Step 7: Finally, click on the submission link.

Candidates have the flexibility to modify their choices before finalising them. To receive a hard copy of the chosen preferences, it’s essential to confirm the selections. If a candidate fails to secure their selections manually, the system will automatically lock them based on their submitted preferences. In such cases, candidates can generate a printed copy of their choices but won’t be able to make alterations.

Applicants should keep in mind that after the options have been locked, they cannot be changed. After using the locking feature, applicants should print their NEET PG Round 2 selections.

NEET PG Counselling 2023: Round 2 Schedule

Choice filling and locking for Round 2: August 24

Processing of seat allotment: August 25 to August 27

Round 2 seat allotment result: August 28

Uploading of all documents on the MCC portal: August 29

Reporting at allotted college: August 29 to September 5

Document verification of selected candidates by institutes: September 6

MCC will be conducting four rounds of All India Quota (AIQ) counselling for NEET PG candidates. The rounds include— Round 1, Round 2, Mop-up round and Stray vacancy round.