NEET PG 2023 Counselling: MCC to Release Complete Schedule Soon, Check List of Documents Required

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to issue the detailed schedule for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2023 shortly. Students who have qualified in the NEET PG 2023 exam will be eligible to participate in the counselling process on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. Once the application process begins, candidates can register for the seat allotment process on the main page.

The NEET PG 2023 exam was conducted by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) on March 5. The results of the entrance test were declared on March 14 while the scorecard was released on March 26. Students who appeared and cleared the NEET PG exam can download their scorecards by logging in with their registration details. Candidates need to enter their user id and password on the official portal while accessing their scorecard.

Once the NEET PG 2023 counselling schedule is released, candidates are advised to read all the information available on it. For NEET PG counselling registrations, candidates are advised to keep a set of documents ready.

NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Documents Required

-Class 10 and 12 marksheets

-Admit Card and Marksheet of NEET PG exam 2023

-MBBS or BDS Degree Certificate.

-Certificate of internship completion.

-A registration certificate that has been issued by the Medical Council of India (MCI).

-Caste Certificates (If required)

-PwD certificates (If required)

- A valid ID proof such as Aadhaar Card, Pan Card or Driving License.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate counselling process will include four rounds: round - I, round - II, mop-up round and stray vacancy round. In every round, students need to register themselves first and then fill up their application form or choices. If a student does not get a desired seat in the preferred college, they will be able to participate in the next round of counselling.

The NEET PG 2023 counselling process will include registration, choice filling, locking of courses and colleges, fee payment, processing of seat allotment, verification process by institutes, seat allotment result and reporting to allotted colleges.

