NEET PG 2023 Counselling Registration Likely To Commence From July 15 At mcc.nic.in

Registration for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023 counselling is likely to commence soon. Although official confirmation is still anticipated, media reports indicate that the counselling registration is expected to begin on July 15. NEET PG counselling dates for 2023 will be posted shortly on the official website, mcc.nic.in, by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), after the schedule for counselling is made public.

The NEET PG score will be used to determine admission to PG medical courses for the fifty per cent All India Quota (AIQ). Students who meet the All India Quota (AIQ) requirements will be able to participate in the counselling process. Additionally, students who have qualified in the NEET PG 2023 are encouraged to apply for state quota seats through the states in which they reside.

The NEET PG 2023 took place on March 4, and the results were released on March 14. The category-wise merit list for state quota seats will be assembled by the states and the union territory in accordance with their qualifying requirements and any regulations that apply. The AIQ seats’ merit list was made public on June 16.

To participate in the NEET PG counselling 2023, applicants who meet the requirements for the AIQ seats must register themselves on the MCC official website. In order to obtain one’s login credentials, applicants will need to input their full name, date of birth, NEET PG 2023 application number, security password, and other details.

Candidates from the general category must deposit Rs 1,000 for admission to AIQ or Central University, while those from the SC and ST categories must put down Rs 500. Candidates seeking admission to a deemed university must pay Rs 5,000. For NEET PG seat allocation, candidates must select a course and college based on their preferences and qualifications. They will also have the option of applying to more than one college.

NEET PG counselling will be conducted in four rounds in 2023: round 1, round 2, mop-up round, and stray round. After the registration procedure has concluded, the MCC will announce the NEET PG seat allocation results. Students are then required to be present at their designated college within the specified timeframe.