NEET PG 2023 Counselling Registration To Begin From July 15 A mcc.nic.in?
1-MIN READ

NEET PG 2023 Counselling Registration To Begin From July 15 A mcc.nic.in?

Curated By: Sheen Kachroo

News18.com

Last Updated: July 10, 2023, 14:28 IST

New Delhi, India

For admission to AIQ or Central University, general category applicants must pay Rs 1,000, while SC and ST applicants must pay Rs 500

For admission to AIQ or Central University, general category applicants must pay Rs 1,000, while SC and ST applicants must pay Rs 500 (Representative Image)

NEET PG 2023: Preliminary reports suggest that counselling will begin from July 15 and candidates can register for the same from mcc.nic.in, once the details are officially furnished

The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test PostGraduate registration for counselling is likely to begin from July 15. Preliminary media reports suggest likewise however there is no official confirmation from the Medical Counselling Committee. NEET PG counselling dates for 2023 will be announced shortly on the official website, mcc.nic.in, by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), once the schedule for counselling is made public.

The NEET PG score will be used to determine admission to PG medical degrees for the 50% All India Quota (AIQ). Students who fulfill the standards of the All India Quota (AIQ) will be permitted to take part in the counseling process. Students who aced the NEET PG 2023 exam are also urged to apply for state quota seats through the state where they now reside. On March 4, the NEET PG 2023 was conducted, and on March 14, the results were made available.

The states and the union territory will compile the category-by-category merit list for the state quota seats in accordance with their respective qualifications and any applicable rules. On June 16, the merit list for the AIQ seats was made accessible. Applicants who satisfy the qualifications for the AIQ seats must register themselves on the MCC website in order to take part in the NEET PG counseling 2023. Applicants must enter their complete name, date of birth, NEET PG 2023 application number, security password, and other details in order to acquire their login credentials.

For admission to AIQ or Central University, general category applicants must pay Rs 1,000, while SC and ST applicants must pay Rs 500. Candidates must pay Rs 5,000 in order to be admitted to a deemed university. Entrants must choose a course and college based on their preferences and qualifications for NEET PG seat distribution. Additionally, they will have the choice to submit applications to many colleges.

In 2023, there will be four rounds of NEET PG counseling: round 1, round 2, mop-up round, and stray round. The MCC will make the results of the NEET PG seat allocation announcement following the registration process. Then, within the allotted time, students must appear at their selected college.

first published:July 10, 2023, 14:19 IST
last updated:July 10, 2023, 14:28 IST