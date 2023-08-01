NEET PG 2023 Counselling Round 1 Registration Ends Today at mcc.nic.in, How to Apply

Registration for the first round of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate, (NEET PG counselling 2023) will be closed today by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). The first round of NEET PG 2023 counselling registration is open till noon, and payment options are accepted through 8 PM. The round one counselling application form may be filled out on the official website, mcc.nic.in, by candidates who want to enrol in post-graduate programmes.

Graduates must fill up their preferences for courses and colleges after registering themselves. The option-filling window for round 1 of NEET PG counselling 2023 is set to close tomorrow, August 2.

It’s crucial for applicants to lock their selections after entering them for NEET PG counselling 2023. On August 2, from 3 pm to 11:55 pm, MCC will offer the choice locking facility for round 1. If students fail to lock their choices before the deadline, they will automatically have their college preferences locked.

NEET PG counselling round 1: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to mcc.nic.in and choose the registration link from the homepage.

Step 2: After providing the necessary information, press the “Submit" button. NEET PG 2023 counselling credentials will be created.

Step 3: To finish the registration, log on to the portal and provide personal information such parents’ names, contact information, category, and nationality.

Step 4: Pay the necessary registration cost, (Rs 100 for AIQ or Central University General Category applicants, Rs 500 for SC/ ST/ OBC/ PwD Category candidates, and Rs 5000 for Deemed University applicants).

Step 5: Download the NEET PG counselling payment slip for future records.

For seats under the 50 per cent All India Quota, MCC offers NEET PG counselling in four rounds, namely rounds 1, 2, 3, and stray. State quota admissions for PG medical programmes are now being organised for states like Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and many others.

The NEET PG counselling 2023 would involve 6,102 colleges and 649 hospitals in total for the allocation of 26,168 seats for the Doctor of Medicine (MD), 13,649 seats for the Master of Surgery (MS), 922 seats for the Postgraduate Diploma, and 1,338 seats for the Diplomate of National Board - Centralised Entrance Test (DNB CET).