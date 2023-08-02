NEET PG 2023 Counselling Round One Choice Filing Ends Today At mcc.nic.in

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will close the choice-filling window for NEET PG 2023 counselling on August 2 at mcc.nic.in. The choice-locking facility is open from 3 p.m. to 11:55 p.m. On August 1, MCC closed the registration and payment portal for NEET PG 2023’s first round of seats. There will be a total of four rounds of PG medical counseling for the 50% All India Quota.

NEET PG 2023: Steps to check

Step 1- Use your NEET PG roll number and password to log in at mcc.nic.in

Step 2- Fill up the course and college choices according to the priority

Step 3- If you fail to lock the options, they will be locked after the current date automatically. Hence according to the priority lock the preferences.

On August 5, the MCC will release the provisional NEET PG 2023 counseling round one results following the conclusion of the choice-filling procedure. Candidates will have the chance to voice any complaints they may have. After the grievances have been submitted, the final seat allocation for NEET PG 2023 counselling round one will be published in PDF format.

Candidates that receive seats are required to report to the college with their original paperwork. It is crucial to remember to turn up at the campus in order to guarantee your seat. Around 6,102 colleges and 649 hospitals will participate in NEET PG counseling 2023 for 26,168 Doctor of Medicine (MD), 13,649 Master of Surgery (MS), 922 PG Diploma, and 1,338 Diplomate Of Medicine positions.

For seats under the 50 per cent All India Quota, MCC offers NEET PG counselling in four rounds, namely rounds 1, 2, 3, and stray. State quota admissions for PG medical programmes are now being organised for states like Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and many others.