NEET PG 2023 Counselling Schedule Released, Round 1 Registrations To Begin On July 27

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling timetable for 2023 has been released by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). Candidates can view the timetable and apply for counselling on the official website, mcc.nic.in. The preliminary timetable has been published for NEET’s 50% All India Quota (AIQ) and 100% seats in Deemed/Central Universities and Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) for PG DNB courses in MD/MS/Diploma/MDS for the academic year 2023.

The registration period for the first list will start on July 27 and finish on August 1 pursuant to the schedule. The option for choice filling or locking facility is scheduled to begin on July 28 and close on August 2. Seat allotment processes will take place from August 3 to August 4. The first seat allotment result will be made public on August 5.

Beginning on August 6, applicants may submit their supporting documentation for review on the MCC’s official portal. Reporting and joining at the allocated institute will take place between August 7 and August 13. Verification of enrolled candidates’ data by institutes sharing records with MCC will take place from August 14 to August 16.

NEET PG Counselling 2023: Round 1 Schedule

Event Date Verification of the seat matrix by institutes July 27 and 28 NEET PG Counselling Registration July 27 – August 1 (12 noon) Last date of fee payment August 1 (8 PM) Choice filling July 28 – August 2 (11.55 PM) Choice locking August 2 (3 PM - 11.55 PM) Processing of seat allotment August 3 and 4 Seat allotment Results August 5 Uploading of documents by selected candidates August 6 Reporting/joining at the allotted institute August 7 – September 13 Verification of joined candidates by institutes September 14 – 16

NEET PG Counselling 2023: Round 2 Schedule

Event Date Verification of the seat matrix by institutes August 17 NEET PG Counselling Registration August 17 – August 21 (12 noon) Last date of fee payment August 21 (8 PM) Choice filling August 18 – August 22 (11.55 PM) Choice locking August 22 (3 PM - 11.55 PM) Processing of seat allotment August 23 and 24 Seat allotment Results August 25 Uploading of documents by selected candidates August 26 Reporting/joining at the allotted institute August 27 – September 4 Verification of joined candidates by institutes September 5 and 6

NEET PG Counselling: Round 3 Schedule

Event Date Verification of the seat matrix by institutes September 7 NEET PG Counselling Registration September 7 – 12 (12 noon) Last date of fee payment September 12 (8 PM) Choice filling September 8 – September 13 (11.55 PM) Choice locking September 13 (3 PM -11.55 PM) Processing of seat allotment September 14 and 15 Seat allotment Results September 16 Uploading of documents by selected candidates September 17 Reporting/joining at the allotted institute September 18 – 25 Verification of joined candidates by institutes September 26 and 27

NEET PG Counselling: Online Stray Vacancy Round Schedule