NEET PG 2023 Counselling Schedule Released, Round 1 Registrations To Begin On July 27

Curated By: Suramya Sunilraj

News18.com

Last Updated: July 20, 2023, 16:16 IST

New Delhi, India

The first seat allotment result for NEET PG 2023 Counselling will be made public on August 5.(Representative Image)

The timetable published is for NEET’s 50% All India Quota (AIQ) and 100% seats in Deemed/Central Universities and AFMS for PG DNB courses in MD/MS/Diploma/MDS

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling timetable for 2023 has been released by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). Candidates can view the timetable and apply for counselling on the official website, mcc.nic.in. The preliminary timetable has been published for NEET’s 50% All India Quota (AIQ) and 100% seats in Deemed/Central Universities and Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) for PG DNB courses in MD/MS/Diploma/MDS for the academic year 2023.

The registration period for the first list will start on July 27 and finish on August 1 pursuant to the schedule. The option for choice filling or locking facility is scheduled to begin on July 28 and close on August 2. Seat allotment processes will take place from August 3 to August 4. The first seat allotment result will be made public on August 5.

Beginning on August 6, applicants may submit their supporting documentation for review on the MCC’s official portal. Reporting and joining at the allocated institute will take place between August 7 and August 13. Verification of enrolled candidates’ data by institutes sharing records with MCC will take place from August 14 to August 16.

NEET PG Counselling 2023: Round 1 Schedule

EventDate
Verification of the seat matrix by institutesJuly 27 and 28
NEET PG Counselling RegistrationJuly 27 – August 1 (12 noon)
Last date of fee paymentAugust 1 (8 PM)
Choice fillingJuly 28 – August 2 (11.55 PM)
Choice lockingAugust 2 (3 PM - 11.55 PM)
Processing of seat allotmentAugust 3 and 4
Seat allotment ResultsAugust 5
Uploading of documents by selected candidatesAugust 6
Reporting/joining at the allotted instituteAugust 7 – September 13
Verification of joined candidates by institutesSeptember 14 – 16

NEET PG Counselling 2023: Round 2 Schedule

EventDate
Verification of the seat matrix by institutesAugust 17
NEET PG Counselling RegistrationAugust 17 – August 21 (12 noon)
Last date of fee paymentAugust 21 (8 PM)
Choice fillingAugust 18 – August 22 (11.55 PM)
Choice lockingAugust 22 (3 PM - 11.55 PM)
Processing of seat allotmentAugust 23 and 24
Seat allotment ResultsAugust 25
Uploading of documents by selected candidatesAugust 26
Reporting/joining at the allotted instituteAugust 27 – September 4
Verification of joined candidates by institutesSeptember 5 and 6

NEET PG Counselling: Round 3 Schedule

EventDate
Verification of the seat matrix by institutesSeptember 7
NEET PG Counselling RegistrationSeptember 7 – 12 (12 noon)
Last date of fee paymentSeptember 12 (8 PM)
Choice fillingSeptember 8 – September 13 (11.55 PM)
Choice lockingSeptember 13 (3 PM -11.55 PM)
Processing of seat allotmentSeptember 14 and 15
Seat allotment ResultsSeptember 16
Uploading of documents by selected candidatesSeptember 17
Reporting/joining at the allotted instituteSeptember 18 – 25
Verification of joined candidates by institutesSeptember 26 and 27

NEET PG Counselling: Online Stray Vacancy Round Schedule

EventDate
Verification of the seat matrix by institutesTo Be Announced
NEET PG Counselling RegistrationSeptember 28 to September 30 (5 PM)
Last date of fee paymentSeptember 30 (11.55 PM)
Choice fillingSeptember 29 – October 1 (11.55 PM)
Choice lockingOctober 1 (3 PM -11.55 PM)
Processing of seat allotmentOctober 2 and 3
Seat allotment ResultsOctober 4
Uploading of documents by selected candidatesOctober 5
Reporting/joining at the allotted instituteOctober 6 to 10
Verification of joined candidates by institutesTo Be Announced
