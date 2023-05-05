NEET PG 2023 Counselling To Begin In Online Mode Soon At mcc.nic.in; Check Here

The Medical Counselling Committee will soon release a detailed schedule for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Postgraduate Counselling. The examination authority will also begin the NEET PG round 1 counselling 2023. Last year, NEET PG conducted four rounds of counselling schedule i.e. Round 1, Round 2, AIQ Mop-up Rounds, and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round.

The schedule for NEET PG 2023 counselling will be posted on MCC’s official website at mcc.nic.in. All applicants who met the requirements for All India Quota seats based on their performance in the National Board of Examinations’ (NBE’s) NEET PG will be qualified to participate in the counselling process. Candidates are advised that the email address and mobile number provided in the online NBE application form will be use to register for the counselling session on the MCC portal.

The main counselling of NEET PG 2023 includes payment of Non- Refundable Registration fee and Refundable Security Deposit. The security deposits will be refunded only in the account from which payment has been made. Other process of NEET PG 2023 includes exercising of choices and locking of choices, process of seat allotment round-1, publication of result of round-1 on MCC website and reporting at the allotted medical/dental college against 1 round.

Candidates who passed the NBEMS NEET PG 2023 exam will be able to sign up for the counselling session. The Medical Counselling Committee website, www.mcc.nic.in, is the sole website to register for the NEET-PG Counselling services offered by MCC. Any other method of registration submission will be immediately rejected. The NEET PG 2023 cut-off for general category candidates is the 50th percentile, while the cut-off for reserved category is the 40th percentile.

The previous year’s cut-off for the general category was 275 marks. For SC, ST, and OBC, it was 245 and 260 for general-PH category candidates. Through NEET PG, as many as 26,168 Doctor of Medicine (MD), 13,649 Master of Surgery (MS), 922 PG Diploma and 1,338 DNB CET seats are filled across medical colleges. The seat allotment will be done on the basis of NEET PG 2023 results, choices filled by the candidates, availability of seats, reservation criteria, and other relevant factors.

