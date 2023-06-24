CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » education-career » NEET PG 2023: Counselling To Begin Soon; Check Details At mcc.nic.in
NEET PG 2023: Counselling To Begin Soon; Check Details At mcc.nic.in

Published By: Sheen Kachroo

Trending Desk

Last Updated: June 24, 2023, 16:30 IST

New Delhi, India

Students who qualify for the All India Quota (AIQ) seats based on their performance in the NEET PG will be allowed to take part in the counselling procedure (Representative image)

The Commission is expected to release the official schedule of the NEET PG 2023 counselling soon on the official portal at mcc.nic.in

The National Medical Commission (NMC) will commence the counselling process for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023) soon. The Commission is expected to release the official schedule of the NEET PG 2023 counselling soon. According to reports, the NEET PG 2023 counselling is likely to begin on July 15, however, an official confirmation is still awaited. Once the counselling schedule is released, candidates can download it on the official website at mcc.nic.in.

The NMC recently announced the availability authorised postgraduate Board Speciality seats for this year’s seat matrix admission.

“Post Graduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB) has received 2,828 applications from medical colleges/ institutes for recognition/ renewal of recognition of PG Medical qualifications during the year 2022. So far, the Board has taken decision on 1,870 applications; and decisions on remaining applications is under process,” an official notice from the NMC stated.

Dr Vijay Oja, President of Post Graduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB) at NMC stated that the decision on the remaining applications is under process. “Colleges may reduce the number of seats in special circumstances,” he added as per Hindustan Times report.

The current recognised or approved PG Board Speciality seats available at medical institutions or colleges will be considered for admission for the academic session 2023. Also, a seat matrix will be created accordingly. Under rare circumstances, the number of seats may also get reduced as well.

The NEET PG 2023 exam was held on March 5 and results were announced on March 14. The general and EWS cut-offs were 291 out of 800, General-PwBD cut-offs were 274, while SC, ST and OBC cut-off were 238. There are 50 per cent seats each for All India Quota (AIQ) as well as states in post-graduate counselling.

It is important to note that the email address as well as the phone number entered in the online NBE application form will be used when registering for the counselling session on the MCC portal. Students who qualify for the All India Quota (AIQ) seats based on their performance in the NEET PG will be allowed to take part in the counselling procedure. Also, students who have cleared the NEET PG 2023 are requested to apply via their respective states for state quota seats.

For more related updates, candidates are advised to keep a check on the main website of MCC.

