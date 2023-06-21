NEET PG 2023 Counselling To Begin Soon, Check Update

The National Medical Commission (NMC) recently announced that National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023) counselling would commence shortly. In addition, the NMC also confirmed the availability of approved PG Board Speciality seats this year for seat matrix preparation.

According to the most recent notification issued by the NMC, the Postgraduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB) received 2,828 applications from medical institutions for the validation and renewal of PG medical qualifications in 2022. The commission reported that 1,870 applications have already been deliberated upon by the PG medical board, and the remaining requests are now being processed.

The notification went on to state that the NEET PG 2023 counselling would start soon, based on the NEET admission scores. As a result, applications for admission in the academic year 2023–2024 will be examined for the broad speciality seats that are available and previously authorised by the medical colleges. It further stated that the seat matrix would be established adequately and that medical colleges may limit the number of seats under exceptional circumstances.

The NEET PG 2023 was administered on March 5, and the results were released on March 14. The NEET PG 2023 scorecard for All India 50% Quota Seats has just been made available by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) on the official website, natboard.edu.in. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conduct the counselling procedure for admission to PG medical programmes based on the results obtained.

The NEET PG 2023 counselling schedule will be published on mcc.nic.in – the official website of MCC. Candidates should be aware that the email address and phone number used in the online NBE application form will be used when registering for the counselling session on the MCC portal. All candidates who qualify for All India Quota seats based on their performance in the NEET PG would be allowed to take part in the counselling procedure. Candidates who have passed the NEET PG 2023 must apply through their respective states for state quota seats.