NEET PG 2023: MCC To Begin Counselling From Tomorrow At mcc.nic.in

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) will commence its counselling from tomorrow. Candidates can apply and book their seats from the official website, mcc.nic.in. Applicants who are shortlisted after the medical entrance test and are interested to apply for 50 percent all India quota seats have to register themselves at the portal within the deadline. The NEET PG registration portal will close on August 1 at 12 pm while the fee payment option will be available till 8 pm the same day.

Candidates can fill out applications for their dream college after registering and paying fees. Between July 28 and August 2 till 11:55 pm, candidates can fill the application. On August 2, between 3 and 11:55 pm candidates must lock their college selections without any future changes.

On August 5, the seat allocation results for the initial round of MCC NEET PG counseling will be released. It is between August 7 and August 13, 2023, when applicants have to report or enroll at designated institutions. MCC will conduct three rounds of NEET PG counseling followed by a round for stray openings. The second round of registration will open on August 17.

For admission to AIQ or Central University, general category applicants must pay Rs 1,000, while SC and ST applicants must pay Rs 500. Candidates must pay Rs 5,000 in order to be admitted to a deemed university. Entrants must choose a course and college based on their preferences and qualifications for NEET PG seat distribution. Additionally, they will have the choice to submit applications to many colleges.

For the 50% All India Quota (AIQ), the NEET PG, UG score will be applied to determine admission to PG medical degrees. The counseling process will be open to students who meet the requirements of the All India Quota (AIQ). The NEET PG 2023 was conducted on March 4 and the results were made public on March 14.