NEET PG 2023: Round 1 Counselling Results To Release Today At mcc.nic.in

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the seat allotment results for the first round of NEET PG counselling today. Applicants who succeeded for the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate and opted for all India quota counselling may review seat allotment results on mcc.nic.in once they are released. On August 8, candidates must upload their supporting documentation to the MCC website.

After that, between August 8 and August 14, shortlisted candidates must report to or enroll in the designated institute. Respective institutes will then approve and verify the documents and application of the students between August 15 and August 17. The second round of NEET PG counseling registration will open on August 17 and close on August 22. Results of the Round 2 seat distribution will be released on August 25.

First Round Seat Allocation Results for NEET PG Counseling 2023: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of Medical Counselling Committee, mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, look for the “NEET PG Counselling 2023" area.

Step 3: Select the link labeled “First Round Seat Allotment Result 2023."

Step 4: After being linked to a new page, enter your NEET PG 2023 roll number and any other necessary information.

Step 5: After filling out the information, press the “Submit" button.

Step 6: A screen will provide the first round seat allocation results for NEET PG Counseling 2023. You can view the course and assigned college information.

Candidates must bring various vital documents with them to colleges for verification. These documents comprise the MBBS or BDS first, second, and third professional examination mark sheets, the allotment letter provided by MCC, the admit card issued by NBE, the result or rank letter issued by NBE, and the admit card. Candidates must also possess their MBBS/BDS degree certificate or provisional certificate, as well as a certificate from the institution’s or college’s head certifying that they will complete their internship before March 31.