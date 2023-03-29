NEET PG Counselling 2023: MCC to Release Schedule Soon, Check Details Here

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is likely to release the complete schedule for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2023 soon. Candidates who qualify for the NEET PG 2023 will be able to register on the official website at mcc.nic.in for the counselling process.

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) conducted the NEET PG 2023 exam on March 5. The results were declared on March 14 and the scorecard was released on March 26. Candidates who appeared and cleared the exam can check their scorecards by logging in with their registration details on the candidate portal. To access the scorecard, candidates will have to enter their user id and password on the official portal.

MCC holds counselling process for students seeking admission into the following institutions/universities:

— 50 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) seats of all respective states including the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, from this year onwards.

— 100 per cent seats (All India Quota seats along with Institutional Quota seats) of Central Universities (such as Banaras Hindu University/Aligarh Muslim University/ University of Delhi/ Central Institutes) as per eligibility norms provided by the respective college/institute.

— 100 per cent seats of deemed universities.

— 50 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) postgraduate seats of colleges under Employee State Insurance Corporation.

— Armed Forces Medical Services Institutions.

NEET PG 2023 Counselling Process

The counselling will include four rounds which are round - I, round - II, mop-up round and stray vacancy round. In every round, candidates will have to register themselves first and then fill up their choices. It is important to note that if a candidate does not get a desired seat in his preferred college/university, they can choose to participate in the next round of counselling. The counselling process for NEET PG 2023 will include registration, fee payment, choice filling and locking of courses and colleges, verification process by institutes, processing of seat allotment, seat allotment result and reporting to allotted colleges.

