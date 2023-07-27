NEET PG Counselling 2023 Registrations Begin Today at mcc.nic.in, How To Register

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin accepting online registrations for the first round of NEET PG counselling 2023 from today, July 27. Candidates who qualify for the postgraduate medical counselling for the 50% all India quota and other seats after being shortlisted for the medical entrance exam must register on the website, mcc.nic.in. The NEET PG counselling registration page is scheduled to close on August 1 at 12 PM, while the fee payment window will be open till 8 PM on the same day.

After completing registration, applicants have between July 28 and August 2 to fill out and lock their choices in. They must lock in their choices on August 2 between 3 PM and 11:55 PM. On August 5, the results of the first round of NEET PG seat allocation will be released by MCC. Following that, shortlisted candidates must report to their designated universities between August 7 and August 13. On August 17, the second round of registration will begin. A round for stray openings would follow the three rounds of NEET PG counselling held by MCC.

NEET PG 2023 Counselling: How to Register

Step 1: Go to the medical counselling committee’s official website at mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Select the link for PG counselling registration.

Step 3: Click on the link that reads “new registration" and enter the necessary credentials.

Step 4: Fill out the NEET PG counselling 2023 application form

Step 5: List your preferred courses and colleges in the order you want them to be assigned.

Step 6: Submit your preferences and pay the NEET PG counselling fee.

Step 7: Download the NEET PG counselling application form and print a copy of it for future records.

General category candidates must pay Rs 1,000, while SC and ST applicants must pay Rs 500, in order to be admitted to AIQ or Central University. For admission to a deemed university, candidates must pay Rs 5,000. When selecting a course and college for NEET PG seat allocation, applicants must take into account their preferences and eligibility criteria. The option to apply to several universities will also be available to candidates.

Medical graduates will have the chance to acquire seats in a variety of disciplines during the counselling process, including 26,168 seats for the Doctor of Medicine (MD), 13,649 seats for the Master of Surgery (MS), 922 seats for the Postgraduate Diploma, and 1,338 seats for the Diplomate Of National Board - Centralised Entrance Test (DNB CET).