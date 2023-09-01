NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Final Result Released at mcc.nic.in

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate or NEET PG 2023 counselling round 2 final seat allotment results. Candidates who registered for round 2 can check the results at the official website at mcc.nic.in.

Candidates who have been offered seats in round 2 of counselling are advised to report to the allotted college/institute to confirm their admission status. The top courses among candidates in round 2 of seat allocation include MD Radiodiagnosis, MD general medicine, MD dermatology, veneralology, and leprosy. Several aspirants have also chosen to upgrade to MD programmes in pediatrics, obstetrics and gynecology, and general surgery.

The MCC had earlier postponed the declaration of the final result of the NEET PG 2023 round 2 owing to interim orders of the Andhra Pradesh High Court in the matter of ‘Jangeti Meghana Satya Sai Durga Dharani vs. The Union of India & Ors’.

NEET PG COUNSELLING ROUND 2 SEAT ALLOTMENT RESULT 2023: HOW TO CHECK

Step 1: Go to MCC’s official portal at mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for and select the ‘PG Medical’ section.

Step 3: Click on the link provided to check the result of the ‘NEET PG counselling 2023 round 2 seat allocation’.

Step 4: On the new window, log in the credentials as asked. Then click on submit.

Step 6: The NEET PG provisional seat allotment result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Check and download it.

On September 6, colleges will confirm the information of registered students before submitting it to MCC. Admission to the allocated medical, and dental colleges may be denied to those candidates who do not have original documents, as per the official notice.

For the document verification, students must carry their original certificates which include the admit card released by NBE, the allotment letter released by MCC, the internship completion certificate, mark sheets of MBBS, BDS first, second, and third professional tests, NEET PG 2023 result or rank card/letter released by NBE, and MBBS, BDS degree certificate, provisional certificate.