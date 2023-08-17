NEET PG Round 2 Counselling Registration to Begin Today, Steps to Apply

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will commence the counselling registration process for round 2 of the National cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) from today, August 17. Candidates, who are willing to participate in the NEET PG counselling process can do so by visiting the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. As per the official schedule, the last date to register for the second round is August 22 until 12 noon. The payment window will be open till 8 pm on August 22.

The tentative seat matrix for participating institutes will be released on August 18. The choice-filling process will take place from August 19 and will conclude on August 22 at 11:55 pm. The option to lock choices will be accessible from 3 pm on August 22 until 11:55 pm on the same day. The seat allocation process will be carried out between August 23 and 24, and the results of the second round of seat allotment will be posted on August 25.

Candidates must upload all the necessary documents on the MCC portal on August 26. Candidates will then have to report to their allocated colleges from August 27 to September 4, while document verification for joint candidates is scheduled for September 5 to 8.

NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 2: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Navigate to mcc.nic.in, the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee.

Step 2: Locate and click on the registration link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: Sign in using your NEET PG roll number, password, and security pin.

Step 4: Fill out the application form by providing the necessary details including parents’ names, contact information, category etc.

Step 5: Once you have added all the details, pay the registration fee.

Step 6: Save and download the NEET PG counselling confirmation slip for further needs.

NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 2: Application Fees

The registration fee is Rs 100 for AIQ or central university general category candidates, Rs 500 for SC, ST, OBC, and PwD category candidates, and Rs 5000 for deemed university candidates.

The third round of counselling is set for September 7 to 27, followed by the stray vacancy round from September 28 to October 10.