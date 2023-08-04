NEET PG: Round One Choice Filing Ends Today; Result On August 7 At mcc.nic.in

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conclude the window for choice-filling for the first round of National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2023 today, August 4. Using their login credentials, registered applicants can complete their selections on the official website, mcc.nic.in. The round 1 seat allocation result will be announced on August 7 after the processing of seat allocation is completed on August 5 and 6.

Candidates must upload the necessary documents on August 8 and show up at the designated institutes between August 8 and August 14. The deadline for registration was August 1 while for choice submission was August 2.

NEET PG 2023: STEPS TO CHECK

Step 1- Use your NEET PG roll number and password to log in at mcc.nic.in

Step 2- Fill up the course and college choices according to the priority

Step 3- If you fail to lock the options, they will be locked after the current date automatically. Hence according to the priority lock the preferences.

Candidates who are offered seats must report to the college with their original documentation. It is essential to keep in mind to show up on campus in order to reserve your seat. NEET PG counseling 2023 will involve around 6,102 colleges and 649 hospitals for places at 26,168 Doctor of Medicine (MD), 13,649 Master of Surgery (MS), 922 PG Diploma, and 1,338 Diplomate Of Medicine schools.

The second round of NEET PG 2023 will begin from registration and payment on August 17- 22, 2023. Choice filing and locking option will be provided to the candidates from August 19 to 22, 2023. Results for the second round will be announced on August 25.

MCC provides NEET PG counseling in four rounds, namely rounds 1, 2, 3, and stray, for seats under the 50% All India Quota. For states like Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and many more, state quota admissions for PG medical programs are presently being organized.