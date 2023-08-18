NEET PG : TS Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Released at knruhs.telangana.gov.in, Steps To Download

The Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS), Telangana, has released the round 1 seat allotment result for the state’s National Eligibility-cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling. Aspirants who filled out choices can access and download their seat allotment letters from the official website of KNRUHS at knruhs.telangana.gov.in.

Telangana NEET PG Allotment Letter: Steps To Check

Step 1: Log on to the official website of the board at tspgmed.tsche.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, locate and choose the link that mentions ‘Web allotments (Phase 1)’

Step 3: Next, click on ‘Students - Download provisional allotment’ link.

Step 4: Your Telangana NEET PG allotment letter will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout for the admission purpose.

From August 13 to August 15, candidates had the opportunity to participate in web option exercises for the Telangana NEET PG counselling process.

The PDF of the seat allotment list includes details such as college and course-wise rankings, scores, student names, localities, categories, genders, minority status, and PwD status. For candidates receiving seat allocations, a university fee of Rs 29,600 needs to be paid, while the tuition fee must be settled at the designated college.

As per the official notification, selected candidates will have to report to their designated colleges before the deadline mentioned in the allocation letter. They are required to present all original documents, complete necessary bonds, and remit the applicable tuition or college fees to finalise the enrolment procedure. Failure to meet these criteria within the specified timeframe will result in automatic cancellation of admission. Consequently, the candidate will lose the chance to participate in subsequent rounds of web-based options, thereby preventing the hoarding of seats.

It is important to note that the original certificates will only be returned to candidates if they withdraw from the course before the second phase of counselling. Additionally, any fees, including the University fee and other charges, once paid, are non-refundable in all situations.

For technical assistance, candidates can reach out to the following numbers: 9392685856, 7842542216, and 9059672216 or send an email totsmedadm2023@gmail.com. For the latest updates, candidates may visit the official website of Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences, Telangana atknruhs.telangana.gov.in.