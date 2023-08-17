NEET PG: West Bengal To Release Round 1 Seat Allotment Results Today at wbmcc.nic.in

West Bengal’s Directorate Of Medical Education will release the NEET Post Graduate round one seat allotment results today. Students who have registered for the seat allotment can check the list from the official website, wbmcc.nic.in. Once the results are released, candidates with confirmed seats have to reach at their designated college for physical verification from August 18 to 19, 2023 between 11 AM to 4 PM.

WB NEET PG 2023 ROUND 1 SEAT ALLOTMENT: STEPS TO CHECK

Step 1: Visit the official portal of West Bengal Directorate Of Medical Education at wbmcc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, find and click on the link that reads: ‘NEET PG Round One Seat Allotment Results Link’

Step 3: You will be redirected to another page where you need to click on the ‘NEET West Bengal PG 2023 Counselling round 1 seat allotment result’ link

Step 4: Now enter the exam roll number and your date of birth in the designated fields and press ‘Submit’

Step 5: Your seat allotment results will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a print out of the document for further reference

The candidates who have been allotted seats by the examination authority will now have to confirm their interest by submitting documents for verification and physically reporting to the assigned medical colleges. They will have to pay a certain amount of fees as well. This year, WB Directorate Of Medical Education has offered 1,671 seats in 26 medical colleges of the state. These colleges offer subjects like MD, MS, and PG Diploma among others.

The registration for the round two will start from August 25 and end on August 26. The verification for round two will start on August 26 and end on August 28, 2023. The final seat matrix will be out on August 29 after 2 PM. The reporting for the round will start on September 5 and end on September 9, 2023. This year three rounds of counselling will be conducted followed by a stray vacant round only if seats are left out.

The registration for the stray vacant round will start on November 30 and end on November 31. This will be followed by final reporting on November 8 and concluding on November 10, 2023. Hence candidates are advised to check the official website for regular updates on the WB NEET PG 2023.