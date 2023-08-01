NEET SS 2023 Aspirants In Kashmir Distressed Over No Exam Centre In Valley, Urge Authorities To Intervene

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has started the online registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Super Specialty (NEET SS) 2023. Candidates can apply for the NEET SS 2023 exam by visiting the official website at nbe.edu.inon or before August 16. According to the schedule, the admit card for the NEET SS 2023 exam will be released on September 4. The exam will be held on September 9 and 10 and the result will be declared by September 30.

Students from Kashmir, who are preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Super Specialty are worried as the NBEMS has not established any exam centres within the Valley, reported The Greater Kashmir. As the NEET SS exam is slated for September this year – students would have to travel to other states or Jammu to appear for the exam, reports add.

“The absence of exam centres within the Valley has caused significant inconvenience for students, who are compelled to bear the financial strain of flight tickets and hotel accommodations,” Shehla, a NEET SS aspirant told Greater Kashmir.

The rising cost of travel, along with the uncertainty generated by regular closures of the Jammu-Srinagar national route owing to severe weather, exacerbates an already difficult position, NEET SS aspirants in Kashmir said.

With the exam date approaching soon, students are pleading for action, imploring the Jammu and Kashmir administration to intervene and handle the situation with the relevant authorities. They are demanding equal opportunity for Valley students to fulfil their medical goals.

Students also hope that the J&K administration, led by LG Manoj Sinha, will intervene and guarantee that enough NEET-SS exam centres are established throughout the Valley.

NEET SS 2023: Steps to Register

Step 1: Go to the official website of NBEMS atnbe.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for and click on the ‘NEET SS 2023’ section.

Step 3: Then click on the NEET SS 2023 registration link.

Step 4: Candidates need to register and proceed with the application form.

Step 5: Fill out the form, pay the essential fee and submit it as asked.

Candidates need to pay an examination fee of Rs 4,250 while applying for THE NEET SS. NEET SS is a qualifying-cum-ranking exam for students seeking admission to DM/MCh and DrNB Superspecialty programmes in 2023-24 session.