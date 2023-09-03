NEET SS 2023 Schedule Revised, Check New Dates

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), New Delhi has revised the schedule of the NEET SS 2023. As per the new date sheet, the different group’s examinations will be conducted on September 29 and 30 this year. Candidates who are going to appear in the NEET Super Specialty 2023 exam can download the revised exam schedule on the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.

The exams are scheduled in two shifts – the morning shift and the afternoon shift. Shift 1 (morning) will be conducted from 9 AM to 11:30 AM while shift 2 (afternoon) will be administered from 2 PM to 4:30 PM. The exams will be held at several test centres across the country.

It is important to note that candidates appearing for the morning shift need to report at the test centre by 7 am and the entry closes at 8:30 am. Whereas, those appearing in the afternoon shift are advised to report at the test centre by 12 pm, also, the entry closes by 1:30 pm.

“In continuation of NBEMS notice dated 31.08.2023, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) shall now conduct the NEET-SS 2023 on 29th and 30th September 2023 at various examination centers across the country,” read the official notice.

Previously, the NEET SS 2023 was scheduled to be conducted on September 9 and September 10. However, the exams got postponed on September 1 owing to the G20 Summit which will be held between September 8 and September 10, 2023, in New Delhi.

NEET SS 2023: Revised Schedule

September 29: Morning Shift (9 AM to 11:30 AM) - Medical Group.

September 29: Afternoon Shift (2 PM to 4:30 PM) - Radiodiagnosis Group, Microbiology Group, Pathology Group, Psychiatry Group, Surgical Group, Paediatric group, Anaesthesiology Group, and Pharmacology Group.

September 30: Morning Shift (9 AM to 11:30 AM) - ENT Group, Respiratory Medicine Group, and Obstetrics & Gynaecology Group.

September 30: Afternoon Shift (2 PM to 4:30 PM) - Orthopaedics group.

As per the notice, the admit cards for the NEET SS 2023 will be released on September 22. While the results for the same will be announced on October 15, 2023.