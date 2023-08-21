NEET SS Edit Window To Close Today on nbe.edu.in, Check Schedule Here

The National Board of Examinations will conclude the NEET SS edit window today. Candidates who have not modified their application forms have last chance to do so. Applicants can edit their application till 11:55 PM today at the official website, nbe.edu.in. The first edit window was opened from August 19 and will conclude today. While the final edit window will open on August 26 and end on August 28, 2023.

NEET SS 2023 Edit Application: Steps To Modify

Step 1- Visit the official website, nbe.edu.in.

Step 2- On the homepage, select on NEET SS tab. Or you can check the update under latest announcement section.

Step 3- Select the application link and enter your login credentials.

Step 4- Once your account is open, you will find ‘edit application form’ select and continue modifying the form.

Step 5- Once you are done, check thoroughly and re- verify the details mentioned in the form.

Step 6- Download and save a soft copy of the modified form.

On September 4, NBE will issue admit cards for the NEET SS candidates. The examination will be held on September 9 and 10, 2023. Meanwhile, students from Kashmir, who are preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Super Specialty are worried as the NBEMS has not established any exam centres within the Valley, reported The Greater Kashmir. As the NEET SS exam is slated for September this year – students would have to travel to other states or Jammu to appear for the exam, reports add.

“The absence of exam centres within the Valley has caused significant inconvenience for students, who are compelled to bear the financial strain of flight tickets and hotel accommodations,” Shehla, a NEET SS aspirant told Greater Kashmir. The rising cost of travel, along with the uncertainty generated by regular closures of the Jammu-Srinagar national route owing to severe weather, exacerbates an already difficult position, NEET SS aspirants in Kashmir said.

With the exam date approaching soon, students are pleading for action, imploring the Jammu and Kashmir administration to intervene and handle the situation with the relevant authorities. They are demanding equal opportunity for Valley students to fulfil their medical goals.