NEET SS Postponed, New Dates To Release Soon At natboard.edu.in

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has postponed the NEET SS examination due to G20 Summit. The Board will announce fresh dates for the examination. Candidates can track developments by following News18.com. The NEET SS exam was supposed to be executed on September 9 and 10, 2023, however, it has been postponed because of the 18th G20 Summit, which will be place in Delhi from September 8 to 10, 2023.

The updated NEET-SS 2023 nationwide schedule will soon be announced on the NBEMS website. The NEET-SS 2023 test will be conducted via computers. The examination will be conducted in two shifts morning and afternoon. NEET SS question paper will have a total of 150 questions that must be answered in two and a half hours.

NEET SS 2023: ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

The NEET SS 2023 was open to applicants who presently hold a recognised postgraduate medical degree or provisional pass certificate (MD, MS, or DNB), or who anticipate obtaining one by September 30, 2023.

NEET SS 2023: EXAMINATION FEES

For each group in which they opt to take the examination, candidates had paid a fee of Rs. 4250. For instance, a candidate with an MD in paediatrics who decides to take the examinations for both the medical and paediatric groups would need to pay Rs. 4250 + 4250 = 8500.

Earlier, it was decided that on September 4, NBE will issue admit cards for the NEET SS candidates. However, with the postponement of exam, admit cards can be issued on a later date. Meanwhile, students from Kashmir, who are preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Super Specialty are worried as the NBEMS has not established any exam centres within the Valley, reported The Greater Kashmir.

The NEET-SS 2023 entrance test is the sole requirement for admission to Super Specialty Courses for the academic year 2023–2024 and will consist of the following: All DM/MCh courses offered throughout the nation, including those at all private medical colleges, institutions, universities, and deemed universities, as well as all DM/MCh programs offered at facilities for the Armed Forces Medical Services and all DrNB super-specialty programs (apart from direct 6 year DrNB programs).