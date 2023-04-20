NEET UG 2023: Admit Card, Exam City Slip To Be Released Soon At neet.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to publish the admit cards for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2023 at the end of April or at the beginning of May. Similarly, the NEET UG 2023 exam city intimation slip will also be issued soon. Registered applicants may visit the official website, neet.nta.nic.in, to download their admit card and exam city intimation slip as soon as it is made available.

The NEET UG exam for this year will take place on May 7 between 2 PM and 5:20 PM at various locations spread over 546 cities in India and 14 cities abroad.

The exam city slip specifies the location where the candidates will take the exam. It should be noted that the exam city slip is not required to be carried along on exam day. The NTA will issue the NEET UG exam city intimation slip prior to the release of the admit card, allowing students to verify the name of the exam city that has been assigned to them.

The NEET UG admit card is often released six to seven days before the exam, going by the previous year’s patterns. NEET UG 2022 was held on July 17, last year, and the admit cards were issued on July 12.

NEET UG 2023 admit card, exam city intimation slip: Steps to download

Step 1: Go to neet.nta.nic.in, the official website of NEET.

Step 2: Under the candidates’ activity tab, look for the exam city slip /admit card link and select it.

Step 3: Log in with the required details such as application number and date of birth.

Step 4: The NEET UG exam city slip/ admit card will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Download the NEET UG 2023 exam city slip, and admit card and take a printout for future reference

In the meantime, a group of medical aspirants are calling for the NEET UG 2023 to be postponed by a minimum of one month. Medical aspirants pointed out in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the time allotted for preparation is insufficient to thoroughly revise the syllabus for the entrance exam. They contend that NEET is a significant turning point in their lives, and they do not want to jeopardise their future by not having enough time to prepare.

