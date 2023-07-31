NEET UG 2023: Andaman- Nicobar Releases Provisional Merit List At collegeadmission.andaman.gov.in

The Andaman and Nicobar National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 counselling preliminary merit list for admission to the MBBS program is announced. The merit list for Andaman and Nicobar MBBS 2023 admission for qualified students is produced based on NEET rank and scores. Only registered candidates are given access to the Andaman and Nicobar NEET UG merit list from andssw1.and.nic.in .

NEET UG 2023: STEPS TO CHECK

Step 1- Visit the official visit, collegeadmission.andaman.gov.in

Step 2- Under latest announcement section, check the link of the provisional merit list.

Step 3- Select the link and will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4- Download the allotment seat status for future references.

The name of the candidates, gender, date of birth, category, NEET roll number, NEET percentile, NEET rank, and remarks are all included in the provisional merit list. The authority has called candidates for the counseling process based on state rank. Round 1 counseling and verification will take place from August 3 to 8, with the final merit list being posted on August 1 at 5 PM. The last date for applicants to join the allotted course is August 8.

ANDAMAN AND NICOBAR NEET UG COUNSELLING: IMPORTANT DATES

- Submission of application begins: July 21 (10 AM)

- Last date of submission of application: July 28

- Publication of provisional merit list: July 29 (5 PM)

- Appeal and grievance: July 31 (5 PM)

- Display of final merit list: August 1 (5 PM)

- Round 1 counselling and verification: August 3 and August 4

- Last date of joining: August 8

- Round 2 of counselling and verification: August 27

- Last date of joining: September 1

- Mop-up counselling: September 10

- Last date of joining: September 15

- Commencement of academic session: September 1

For the academic year 2023-24, ANIIMS (Andaman and Nicobar Islands Institute of Medical Sciences) has received approval for 114 MBBS seats. Admission to these seats will be conducted through both the All India quota counselling and the state quota counselling, with preference given to NEET-qualified students. Among the total approved seats, 17 seats will be filled through online counselling by the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) under the All India quota. The remaining 97 seats will be admitted under the state quota, consisting of 10 for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) and 87 for various categories.