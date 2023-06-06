NEET UG 2023 Answer Key Objection Window Closes Today at neet.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the window to raise objections concerning the NEET 2023 answer key today, June 6. Candidates who intend to raise objections can conveniently access the official website at neet.nta.nic.in to do so. Candidates are required to submit a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 for each challenge they raise as part of the objection process.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2023 was conducted on May 7 for a total of 20,87,449 candidates at 4,097 centres situated in 499 cities. Based on previous years’ trends, the NEET UG results were typically announced five days after the deadline for raising objections against the answer key.

NEET UG 2023 Answer Key: How to Raise Objection

Step 1: Open your web browser and go to the official NEET UG website at neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Look for the “Answer Key" link on the NEET UG website and click on it. This link is usually prominently displayed on the homepage or under the “Latest Updates" section.

Step 3: On the answer key page, you will be prompted to enter your application number, date of birth, and password in the designated fields. Make sure to provide accurate information.

Step 4: Once you have entered the required information, select the specific question booklet for which you wish to access the answer key. NEET UG may have multiple question booklets, so choose the relevant one.

Step 5: After selecting the appropriate question booklet, click on the “Download" or “Save" button to download the answer key file. Save the file to your device for future reference.

Step 6: To raise an objection, locate the “Apply for the Answer Key Challenge" section on the website and click on it.

Step 7: Select the respective Test Booklet Code for which you wish to challenge the answer key.

Step 8: Log in using your NEET application number and provide your date of birth or password.

Step 9: Cross-check the answer key with your OMR Response sheet to identify discrepancies.

Step 10: Upload any supporting documents or evidence by selecting the “Choose File" option.

Step 11: Follow the provided link to complete the answer key challenge process.

Step 12: Make the required fee payment as per the instructions provided.

Step 13: Keep a copy of the challenge submission for future reference.

This year, the NTA has made changes to its tie-breaking rule for NEET. In the latest update, the agency has eliminated the use of age and NEET UG application numbers as determining factors. Under the revised policy, if two or more candidates achieve the same score in the entrance exam, the authority will follow a new procedure for tie-breaking.