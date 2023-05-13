CHANGE LANGUAGE
NEET UG 2023 Answer Key to Release Soon on neet.nta.nic.in

May 13, 2023, 13:25 IST

The exam conducting body will issue the provisional answer key of NEET along with candidates' responses and question papers. These will be available on the official website of NTA NEET — neet.nta.nic.in

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2023 for admission to undergraduate medical courses was successfully conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 7. The exam conducting body will issue the provisional answer key of NEET along with candidates’ responses and question papers. These will be available on the official website of NTA NEET — neet.nta.nic.in.

The NTA is yet to make an official announcement on the date and time of the answer key and result. NTA will first publish the provisional answer key of NEET. A brief window will be provided when candidates will be invited to send their feedback or raise objections to the provisional key and responses on payment of a fee. Candidates’ feedback will be reviewed and if required, changes will be made in the final key.

NTA NEET UG Answer Key 2023: Steps to Download

Step 1: Visit the official site of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on NTA NEET 2023 official answer keys link available on the home page.

Step 3: Enter the login details and click on submit.

Step 4: Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the answer key and download the page.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

NTA NEET UG Answer Key 2023: How to Calculate Score

Step 1: Download the answer key and match your answer.

Step 2: Calculate the correct and incorrect answers.

    Step 3: As per the NEET 2023 marking scheme, if your answer is right, you will get 4 marks and if your answer is wrong 1 mark will be deducted.

    The test was conducted for a total of 720 marks with questions from physics, chemistry, biology, and mathematics. The overall difficulty of NEET UG 2023 was easy to moderate, claimed students. The order of difficulty in different subjects marked botany as the easiest, followed by zoology. Physics was rated as easy to moderate on the difficulty level, they added.

