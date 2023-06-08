NEET UG 2023: Check Top Karnataka Medical Colleges and Their Cut-Offs from Last Year

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will publish the final results of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2023 soon. The facility to raise objections, against the provisional answer key closed on June 6. Subject experts will evaluate the objections raised using standard procedure and the result will be released on the official website at neet.nta.nic.in. Thereafter, candidates can download their respective scorecards.

Medical aspirants who intend to enrol in Karnataka’s MBBS course must register for the state counselling process. Karnataka NEET counselling 2023 will be held by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) for candidates seeking admission to medical colleges in the state.

Students interested in MBBS admission in Karnataka can check the category-by-category closing ranks at the public medical schools. The highest cut-off for the general category was 4,856 at Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute.

Here’s a list of some other medical colleges from Karnataka:

NEET UG 2023: Last Year’s Karnataka Medical College Cut-Offs

Adichunchanagiri Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre, Bangalore: 68,176.

AJ Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre, Mangalore: 49,352.

Akash Institute of Medical Science and Research Centre, Devanahalli: 77,054

Al-Ameen Medical College, Bijapur: 78,893

Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute, Bangalore: 4,856

Basaveshwara Medical College, Chitradurga: 78,226

Belgaum Institute of Medical Sciences, Belgaum: 25,241

BGS Global Institute of Medical Sciences, Bangalore: 44,599

Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences, Bidar: 45,749

Bowring and Lady Curzon Medical College Research Institute, Bangalore: 12,915

Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences, Chamarajanagar: 39,990

Dr BR Ambedkar Medical College, Bangalore: 49,154

Dr Chandramma Dayananda Sagar Institute of Medical Education and Research, Hubli: 69,220

East Point College of Medical Sciences and Research Centre, Bangalore: 75,631

ESI Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Bangalore: 15,699

ESIC Medical College, Gulbarga: 47,985

Father Muller Institute of Medical Education and Research, Mangalore: 36,671

Gadag Institute of Medical Sciences, Gadag: 37,249

GR Medical College and Research Center, Mangaluru: 80,480

Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences, Kalaburagi: 29,620.

The exam conducting body will also release category-specific cut-off marks, percentile rankings, and names of all India’s top scorers along with the NEET results. On May 7, NTA conducted the single medical entrance examination for 20,87,449 candidates at various centres spread over 499 cities around the nation, including 14 cities outside of India.

Soon after the results are announced, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will start the NEET UG counselling process for 2023. According to government statistics provided by the health ministry in December 2022, the number of medical colleges and MBBS seats increased by 67 per cent and 87 per cent, respectively.