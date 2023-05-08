NEET UG 2023: Chemistry 'Tricky and Lengthy' This Year, Check Expected Cut-offs

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) 2023 was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday, May 7 in pen and paper mode in 13 languages. The overall difficulty of NEET UG 2023 was easy to moderate, claimed students. The order of difficulty in different subjects marked botany as the easiest, followed by zoology. Physics was rated as easy to moderate on the difficulty level.

“Chemistry was rated as the most difficult of all subjects. Inorganic and organic chemistry had more weight compared to physical chemistry. Botany was rated as easy to moderate on the difficulty level. Zoology also consisted mostly of easy and moderate questions," said Dr Sarvesh Chaubey, Deputy Regional Director, Aakash BYJU’S Live.

Overall the paper was found to be slightly easier than NEET 2022. Compared to last year, Chemistry was found to be on the marginally tougher side. “The questions in Chemistry were more tricky and lengthy than last year. The rest of the subjects were almost of similar difficulty compared to last year," he added.

In physics and chemistry, majorly questions were from the class 12th syllabus. While in botany and zoology, majorly questions were from the class 11th syllabus. Overall the questions from the class 12th syllabus dominated the class 11 syllabus.

In the biology section for two questions, the correct option was not available. In the physics section, the correct option of question number 30 was not available either and question number 14 showed a bit of ambiguity, said Dr Milind C, National Head, Knowledge Management and Academic Excellence, Deeksha. The paper pattern in biology is similar to last year except no diagram-based questions were asked, he added.

NEET 2023 expected cut off

The NEET cut-offs are of two types — qualifying cut-off and admission cut-off. The qualifying cut-off is the minimum mark that an examinee needs to secure in order to pass the entrance exam. While the admission cut-off is the last rank at which admission is granted.

The marks expected to secure a seat in government colleges (All India Quota) are likely to be similar to the previous year, that is, 580 to 610, said Dr Chaubey. This time the number of students who attended the exam was nearly 19 lakh, which is approximately 18 per cent higher than the previous year, hence expected marks might range from 590 to 620, he added.

The students had to attempt 180 questions out of 200. Each question had four marks. The correct answer awards four marks and the wrong answer deducts one mark. These 200 questions were divided into four sections subject-wise (physics, chemistry, botany, and zoology). Each of these sections has subsections (A and B). In Section A, all 35 questions were compulsory, and in Section B, one had to attempt any 10 questions out of 15 in each subject.

