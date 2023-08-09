NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Candidate Caught With Fake Marksheet, Allotment Letter at KGMU

In an unprecedented event, the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) NEET UG -2023 counselling and admission team apprehended a candidate on August 8 who had provided forged paperwork, including a fake marksheet and allotment letter. This incident took place during the NEET UG 2023 Counselling session at King George’s Medical University, especially for the MBBS and BDS programmes.

According to a report by Times Now, Professor Manish Bajpayee, a senior faculty member and the counselling’s designated nodal officer, revealed that the applicant first said that they had obtained 366 marks in the NEET UG 2023 exam and applied for admission using the allotment letter and marksheet that were made available. However, following closer inspection, it was discovered that the paperwork reflected a score of 681 out of 720.

The team established that the candidate had not been granted an enrolment at any of the institutions after cross-checking the details online. When questioned, the student was unable to respond convincingly. As a result, the case was raised to the Director-General’s Office of Medical Education, and the student was later turned over to the police.

On Tuesday, the institution conducted the first round of UP NEET UG counselling for 2023. The next round is scheduled to start on August 16 and the merit list will be released on August 19. Students who did not receive a spot in the first round of registration are still eligible to participate in Round 2.

4,303 MBBS seats from 35 government medical facilities as well as 4,850 MBBS seats from 31 private colleges are available this year through the UP NEET counselling process. Furthermore, there are 2,300 BDS seats accessible in private institutions and 300 BDS seats offered by state government colleges.

Meanwhile, the Office of the Director General of Medical Education and Training in Uttar Pradesh is set to release the merit list for UP NEET PG counselling 2023 today. Applicants whose names feature on the merit list must submit the choices they have made between 11AM on August 10 and 11 AM on August 13 via the examination’s website, upneet.gov.in.