NEET UG 2023 Counselling Dates to be Released Soon, Check Documents Needed

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is gearing up to release the counselling dates for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 anytime soon. The NEET UG results were announced by the committee on June 13. In order to secure admission to medical or dental colleges in India, aspiring students must partake in the counselling by visiting the official website of MCC, mcc.nic.in.

During this counselling session, eligible candidates are required to register, provide their preferred course and college choices, and submit the necessary fee. Seats will be allocated based on the choices made by the aspirants, their NEET 2023 rank, seat availability, and reservation criteria.

NEET-UG Counselling 2023: How to Apply

To participate in NEET-UG Counselling 2023, eligible candidates need to complete the registration process by following these steps:

Step 1 - Go to the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) at mcc.nic.in.

Step 2 - On the homepage, click on the “Online Registration" tab.

Step 3 - Next, enter your NEET Roll Number, password, and security pin.

Step 4 - Fill in all the required details, including your name, registration number, personal information, academic details, and NEET result details.

Step 5 - Make the payment of the prescribed fee and submit your registration form.

Step 6 - It is advisable to take a printout of the registration form for future reference.

NEET-UG Counselling 2023: Documents Required

— NEET 2023 Admit Card

— NEET Scorecard or Rank Letter

— Class 10 certificate and mark sheet (for date of birth verification)

— Class 12 certificate and marksheet

— ID proof (such as Aadhar card, PAN card, Driving License, or Passport)

— Eight passport-size photographs

— Provisional Allotment Letter

— Caste Certificate (if applicable)

— PwD Certificate (if applicable)

NEET-UG Counselling 2023: Important websites

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC): mcc.nic.in

AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC): aaccc.gov.in

National Medical Commission (NMC): nmc.org.in

Dental Council of India (DCI): dciindia.gov.in

Director General of Health Services (DGHS): dghs.gov.in

It is to note that each state also has its own dedicated website for counselling purposes. The MCC conducts NEET counselling 2023 for 15 percent All India Quota (AIQ) seats in government colleges, 100 percent seats in deemed/central universities, ESIC/AFMS, AIIMS, JIPMER, and BSc Nursing programmes based on NEET 2023 scores. There will be four rounds in the counselling process: round 1, round 2, mop-up, and stray vacancy. Seat allotment is determined by NEET 2023 rank, candidate choices, seat availability, and reservation criteria for eligible categories.