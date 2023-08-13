CHANGE LANGUAGE
NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Round 2 Seat Matrix Released At mcc.nic.in

August 13, 2023

After the completion of round 2, the committee will conduct a mop-up round along with a stray vacancy round (Representative Image)

MBBS aspirants can view the seat matrix on the official MCC website, mcc.nic.in and can follow the steps to fill their preferences as mentioned.

The National Eligibility Entrance Test, Undergraduate (NEET UG 2023) seat matrix for round 2 counselling is announced by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). MBBS aspirants can view the seat matrix on the official MCC website, mcc.nic.in. On the official website, MCC has posted a PDF file with the recently added seats for round 2. For the second round of MBBS, more than 500 seats have been added by MCC.

NEET UG 2023: Steps To Fill Choice

Step 1- Navigate to the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Step 2- Click on the NEET UG 2023 or you can directly login students portal.

Step 3- Candidates can also click on registration link and then login to their portal.

Step 4- Enter roll no, password and fill the choices, and preferences

Step 5- Lock the options and take print out of the acknowledgment slip.

The NEET UG 2023 second round of choice-filling is now in progress. Candidates can look over the courses and open seats list. The application process has until August 15 to be completed. The committee will then, in accordance with the official schedule, disclose the outcome of the seat allocation on August 18.

Following the announcement of the seat allocation results, candidates will have the chance to submit their application documents online by August 19. Between August 20 and August 28, the applicants must appear at the assigned college for the admissions procedure.

The Medical Counselling Committee is conducting round 2 NEET UG counselling based on the total number of vacant seats available post round 1. After the completion of round 2, the committee will conduct a mop-up round along with a stray vacancy round.

Government Medical College, Anantnag; MSD ASMC, Bahraich; Government Medical College, Udhampur; NAMO Medical College and Research Institute, Silvassa; Government Medical College, Bundi; Government Medical College, Hanumangarh; and Government Medical College, Kathua are the seven colleges that received the LOP for UG courses after the deadline.

