NEET UG 2023: Counselling Sessions To Begin In July On mcc.nic.in? Check Latest Updates

As National Testing Agency concludes the examination process with declaration of results, shortlisted candidates are awaiting counselling sessions for NEET UG 2023. Although there is no official confirmation from the examination authorities, it is reported widely that NEET UG 2023 counselling session may start from July itself. But even before the NEET UG 2023 counselling session starts, its important for candidates to know how the counselling works and when students can book their seats. Further, what are the documents that a student need to complete their NEET UG admission process.

Observing the past year NEET UG counselling schedule, this year, it might happen in four phases. The examination authority will announce a date for the seat allotment. Students have to register themselves and complete the process with submission of fees. It is important to have receipt of the fees once done with the procedure. Moreover, if a candidate has registered herself or himself for round one they don’t need to re- register themselves for other rounds.

NEET UG Counselling 2023: Steps to register

Step 1: Visit the official website of MCC—mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 1.

Step 3: Fill up the registration details and submit.

Step 4: Fill up the application form and make online payment.

Step 5: Click on submit.

Step 6: Download the page and get a hard copy for future reference.

NEET UG 2023: Important Documents

1- NEET UG 2023 Admit Card

2- NEET UG 2023 Rank Card

3- Copy of NEET UG 2023 Application

4- 10th Board Exam Marksheet and Pass Certificate

5- 12th Science Marksheet and passing certificate

6- Birth certificate

7- Category certificate (if applicable)

8- Provisional allotment letter

9- Valid identity proof like Aadhaar card, PAN card or passport

10- Passport size photographs

11- Domicile Certificate

12- Migration Certificate

Except for the Union Territory of J&K, candidates who meet the requirements for the All India Quota would be eligible based on their NEET 2023 results. After round two of NEET counselling 2023 in AIQ, seats that are still available will be returned back to the states.

The MCC NEET 2023 counselling procedure determines admissions to MBBS/BDS courses under AIQ, deemed institutions, and ESIC/AFMS colleges across the nation based on the NEET 2023 results. Admission to these medical programmes requires passing the NEET exam. NTA NEET counselling comes in two flavours: All India and State.