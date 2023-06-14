NEET UG 2023 Cut-off Rises for All Categories, Know Counselling Process

The NEET 2023 cut-off marks for students belonging to the general categories have increased this year. The NEET cut-off 2023 has also gone up from 715-117 in NEET UG 2022 to 720-137 this year. The cut-off for medical aspirants of reserved categories including Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) has also increased from 116-93 last year to 136-107 this year. The NEET MBBS/ BDS cut-off 2023 for general category candidates is 50th, while for OBC, SC and ST, it is 40th.

Out of the 20,38,596 candidates who appeared in the exam, 11,45,976 students have cleared the NEET UG examination. A total of 56.21 per cent of students have cleared the NEET UG for admission to MBBS, BDS admission 2023, and other medical courses. The NEET UG 2023 results were declared on June 13. The result is available on neet.nta.nic.in as well as on ntaresults.nic.in.

NEET UG 2023: Counselling Process

Qualified candidates will be able to participate in the centralised counselling, conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) for the 15 per cent All India Quota seats and 85 per cent state quota seats by respective state authorities.

The All-India Quota (AIQ) seat counselling dates for NEET UG will be announced soon. The undergraduate medical counselling committees including Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and the AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) will likely announce an update on NEET UG 2023 counselling dates soon. The details and schedule of counselling would be available on the websites of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education Directorates of States.

The NEET UG 2023 rank 1 has been bagged by two UG medical aspirants. Prabanjan J from Tamil Nadu and Bora Varun Chakravarthi from Andhra Pradesh are the NEET result 2023 toppers. They scored 720 marks. Among the states, Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of qualifying candidates with 1.39 lakh candidates followed by Maharashtra with 1.31 lakh and Rajasthan also with more than 1 lakh.